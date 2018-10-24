App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Oct 24, 2018 12:05 PM IST | Source: PTI

Spot demand, global cues lift zinc futures

At the Multi Commodity Exchange, zinc for delivery in current month was trading higher by Rs 1.95, or 0.98 per cent, to Rs 201.55 per kg, in a business turnover of 751 lots.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Zinc futures traded higher by 0.98 per cent on Wednesday as speculators enlarged positions following uptick in demand at the spot markets coupled with a firm trend overseas.

At the Multi Commodity Exchange, zinc for delivery in current month was trading higher by Rs 1.95, or 0.98 per cent, to Rs 201.55 per kg, in a business turnover of 751 lots.

Market analysts attributed the rise in zinc futures to raising of bets by participants on a better trend at spot market on pick-up in demand from consuming industries and a firming trend overseas.
First Published on Oct 24, 2018 11:59 am

tags #Business #Commodities #Market news #Zinc

most popular

Hyundai launches all new Santro: Check out prices, features and specifications

Hyundai launches all new Santro: Check out prices, features and specifications

Billionaires who own sports teams: You won't believe who takes top spot

Billionaires who own sports teams: You won't believe who takes top spot

World’s longest bridge connecting Hong Kong-Macau-Zhuhai to open on October 24

World’s longest bridge connecting Hong Kong-Macau-Zhuhai to open on October 24

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.