SPML Infra slides 4% on subsidiary's termination notice to Rajasthan govt

Shares of SPML Infra slipped 4 percent intraday Monday after company served termination notice of the concession agreement with the

State government of Rajasthan.

Company's subsidiary Bhilwara Jaipur Toll Road has served a notice of termination of concession agreement in respect of its project for development of two lane road from Jaipur to Bhilwara on DBFOT basis through PPP model due to material default on the part of the state Government of Rajasthan.

The project was in operation since December, 2014.

The aforesaid termination notice was served due to material breaches of terms and conditions of the concession agreement notified by Bhilwara Jaipur Toll Road vide its 30 days cure period notice dated July 24, 2018.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 187.95 and 52-week low Rs 36.55 on 03 November, 2017 and 01 October, 2018, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 75.71 percent below its 52-week high and 24.9 percent above its 52-week low.

At 13:38 hrs SPML Infra was quoting at Rs 45.65, down Rs 0.95, or 2.04 percent.

Posted by Rakesh Patil