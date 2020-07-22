App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Pro Masters Virtual: Stress Free Trading using Heikin-Ashi Charts-Series 1 by Vishal Kshatriya at 5:00PM on Friday, 24th July
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jul 22, 2020 12:51 PM IST | Source: PTI

Spike in equity market retail participation seen since lockdown: SEBI chief

New demat accounts have shot up as several participants were first time investors, Tyagi said at FICCI event on capital markets.

PTI

Retail participation in the equity market has increased since the lockdown to contain the coronavirus pandemic began, Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) Chairman Ajay Tyagi said on Wednesday. New demat accounts have shot up as several participants were first time investors, Tyagi said at FICCI event on capital markets.

"We have seen huge participation of retail investors in the last few months," he stated.

Besides, he said that the regulator has come out with host of measures to make it easier for corporates to raise funds as many companies are facing various challenges due to the pandemic.

Close

These measures include relaxation in norms pertaining to rights issue, follow-on public offer, qualified institutional placements creeping acquisition of shares by promoters and easier pricing framework for allotment of shares through preferential issue, he added.

To help companies having stressed assets raise capital through preferential allotment, Sebi has relaxed pricing methodology for such issues and exempted allottees from open offer obligations.
First Published on Jul 22, 2020 12:45 pm

tags #Market news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.