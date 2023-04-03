SpiceJet shares fly 3% higher after hiving off cargo and logistics wing

Shares of SpiceJet edged up 3 percent intraday on April 3 after the company hived off its cargo and logistics business into a separate

entity, SpiceXpress and Logistics Private Limited.

"The demerger, aimed at boosting growth of its cargo business is effective April 1, 2023 and paves the way for SpiceXpress to raise funds independently," the low-cost carrier said in an exchange filing.

The hive-off will also strengthen SpiceJet's balance sheet and wipe out a significant portion of the airline's debt as it will bring in a one-time gain worth Rs 2,555.77 crore.

At 12.36pm, shares of SpiceJet traded at Rs 30.95 on the National Stock Exchange, up 2.31 percent, from Friday's close.

Moneycontrol News