SpiceJet share price jumps 5% after co's market share increases

SpiceJet share price jumped 5 percent in morning trade on November 19 after a Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) data showed the company's market share increased in October.

According to data released by the DGCA on November 18, SpiceJet's market share increased from 14.7 percent in September to 16.3 percent in October, giving it the number two spot, as per the data.

The market share of Air India, GoAir, AirAsia and Vistara was 12.6 percent, 11.2 percent, 6.5 percent and 5.4 percent respectively last month.

IndiGo (InterGlobe Aviation) retained the front seat with a 47.4 percent share of the domestic passenger market in October.

However, shares of InterGlobe Aviation declined over a percent on BSE today.

Indicating some recovery in the aviation sector due to the tourist season, the domestic air passenger traffic this October increased by 3.98 percent compared to the same month last year.

However, the passenger load factor of all major airlines -- Air India, SpiceJet, GoAir, IndiGo, AirAsia and Vistara -- declined in October as compared to September this year, as per DGCA data.

SpiceJet on November 13 reported widening of loss to Rs 462.6 crore in the three months ended September, mainly hit by expenses related to the grounding of Boeing 737 MAX planes and changes in accounting norms. In the year-ago period, the airline's loss stood at Rs 389.4 crore, according to a release.

Operating revenue rose to Rs 2,845.3 crore in the second quarter of the current financial year from Rs 1,874.8 crore in the same period a year ago.

The airline said the loss of Rs 462.6 crore in the latest September quarter was mainly on account of inflated costs with respect to MAX grounding and a seasonally weak quarter.