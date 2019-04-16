SpiceJet jumps 5% on inducting 5 more Q400s aircrafts & launch of new direct international flights

Share price of low-cost carrier SpiceJet surged 5 percent intraday on Tuesday to their highest since May 2018. The company said that it will expand its Bombardier fleet by inducting five more Q400s in the next ten days.

On April 15, 2019 the company in a filing to the BSE said that it will be launching new direct flights to international destinations. The company will connect Mumbai to a host of international destinations with direct non-stop flights to Hong Kong, Jeddah, Dubai, Colombo, Dhaka, Riyadh, Bangkok and Kathmandu. The new international flights will commence from May-end.

"SpiceJet will induct 16 Boeing 737-800 NG aircraft on dry lease and has applied to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) for a No Objection Certificate (NOC) to import the aircraft," the airline added.

The stock also saw spurt in volume by more than 1.46 times.

At 10:13 hrs SpiceJet was quoting at Rs 124.70, up Rs 5.35, or 4.48 percent.It has touched an intraday high of Rs 129.00 and an intraday low of Rs 123.50.