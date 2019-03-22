SpiceJet jumps 14%, Jet & InterGlobe Aviation 2-3% despite low Feb passenger growth

SpiceJet shares rallied 14 percent and those of its rivals Jet Airways and InterGlobe Aviation gained 2-3 percent on Friday morning despite weak passenger growth in February.

On March 20, SpiceJet and InterGlobe Aviation rose 16 percent and 7 percent, respectively, while Jet Airways was down nearly 5 percent amid grounding aircraft.

Likely consolidation in the industry and pricing power due to cash-strapped Jet Airways which grounded several planes in last one month could be pushing stock prices higher, experts said.

"Consolidation is expected to happen in airline industry due to troubles in Jet Airways," S Krishna Kumar, CIO-Equity at Sundaram MF told CNBC-TV18.

"The passenger yield moved up in last one year and capacity shrunk due to 737 MAX 8 problems & Jet Airways problem which led increase in ticket price. Hence, operators have been making lot of money and have great pricing power," he said.

He feels companies with strong balance sheet are looking good for next two years.

Directorate General of Civil Aviation, on March 20, released data for domestic air passenger growth in February which lost the high double-digit momentum and grew 5.62 percent, a 53-month low.

Airlines flew 11.34 million passengers in month gone by, compared to 10.74 million in previous month.

Significantly, almost all major carriers operated a truncated schedule, mostly led by the crippled Jet Airways and budget carrier IndiGo which had to cancel hundreds of flights in the month due to a host of reasons.

These include cash-crunch, pilots shortages, NOTAMs (notice to airmen) at various airports and a reduced capacity due to grounding of some planes, among others.

IndiGo retained its top position with a market share of 43.4 percent, carrying 4.93 million passengers in February, while the cash-strapped Jet along with its subsidiary Jetlite slipped to a distant fourth position carrying 1.28 million passengers and had a combined market share of 11.4 percent.

Both Spicejet and national carrier Air India flew more passengers than Jet at 1.55 million and 1.45 million, and had market share of 13.7 percent and 12.8 percent, respectively.

IndiGo, slipped to fifth position in OTP (on-time performance) at 76.2 percent during the month, while Spicejet's retained its leadership in average seat occupancy at 94 percent.

The passenger load factor or seat occupancy has shown increasing trend primarily due to airlines offering promotional fares resulting in increased demand, DGCA said.

Meanwhile, a media report suggested that SpiceJet could benefit from cash-strapped Jet Airways being forced to ground planes.

The low-cost carrier is in talks with lessors to lease some of those aircraft, Reuters said quoting a person with direct knowledge of the matter.

SpiceJet last week was forced to ground its 12 Boeing Co 737 MAX 8 planes by India's aviation watchdog, following safety concerns after the Ethiopian Airlines plane crash that killed 157 people.

SpiceJet and Jet Airways are the only carriers in India that operate this type of aircraft and have a total of about 400 on order. The airlines also operate the previous model, the 737-800 among other Boeing planes.

The 737-800 makes up the majority of the Jet Airways fleet, and the airline is now operating only 41 aircraft, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said on Tuesday.

That means around two-thirds of its fleet is grounded for non-payment to lessors, maintenance or other reasons.

"Lessors are panicking as they haven't been paid and if Jet goes for insolvency, their planes will be stuck in India, so many of them are chasing SpiceJet," said the person quoted earlier.

The person said SpiceJet needs at least twelve 737s to cover the grounded MAX planes and it is negotiating for more. Jet Airways pilots are also queuing up to join the budget airline.

Jet Airways' lessors have offered 50 aircraft to SpiceJet, according to a report by news wire IANS.

At 09:28 hours IST, SpiceJet was quoting at Rs 101.35 (up 10.58 percent), Jet Airways at Rs 223.30 (up 2.43 percent) and InterGlobe Aviation at Rs 1,436.55 (up 0.97 percent) on the BSE. (With inputs from agencies)