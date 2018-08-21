SpiceJet, IndiGo shares rally after domestic traffic data for July sees 21% growth

Shares of aviation companies, SpiceJet and InterGlobe Aviation (IndiGo), rose up to 3 percent on the back of good growth in domestic traffic for July.

SpiceJet touched an intraday high of Rs 87.20 and an intraday low of Rs 84.80. Meanwhile, it touched an intraday high of Rs 1,106.00 and an intraday low of Rs 1,075.00.

Continuing to register double digit growth, domestic airlines carried 115.57 lakh passengers in July which is nearly 21 percent higher compared to year-ago period, according to official data.

IndiGo continued to be the largest player with a market share of 42.1 percent while that of national carrier Air India stood at 12.4 percent in July.

Latest figures compiled by aviation regulator DGCA showed that there was an increase of 20.82 percent in the number of passengers flown by local carriers last month. In July this year, airlines carried 115.57 lakh passengers as against 95.65 lakh people in the year-ago period.

Last month, the market share of SpiceJet and GoAir stood at 12.3 percent and 8.9 percent, respectively. Jet Airways garnered a market share of 13.6 percent in July.

"Passengers carried by domestic airlines during January-July 2018 were 800.40 lakh as against 657.21 lakh during the corresponding period of previous year thereby registering a growth of 21.79 percent," the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said today.

India is one of the fastest growing aviation markets in the world and has been registering double-digit growth for more than three years.

As per the data for July, as many as 2,001 passengers were denied boarding while 14,045 people were affected by cancellations. Besides, delays of flights impacted 1,35,481 passengers.

In terms of On-Time Performance (OTP), IndiGo topped the list with a figure of 85.5 percent followed by SpiceJet (80.6 percent). SpiceJet had the highest passenger load factor of 93.8 percent.

The overall cancellation rate of scheduled domestic airlines in July was 1.49 per cent, with Zoom Air cancelling all its flights during the month. Air Odisha and Air Deccan also cancelled a large number of flights.

At 10:05 hrs, Interglobe Aviation was quoting at Rs 1,102.00, up Rs 16.25, or 1.50 percent, while SpiceJet was quoting at Rs 85.25, up Rs 0.60, or 0.71 percent.