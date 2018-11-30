SpiceJet gains after board approves reappointment of Ajay Singh as MD

Shares of SpiceJet rose 1.5 percent in early trade after the board approved reappointment of Ajay Singh as managing director (MD).

Ajay Singh has been the company's MD since January 2015.

The stock gained as much as 1.5 percent, quoting at Rs 81.40.

The Gurugram-based airline on November 29 said it has provided an additional bank guarantee of Rs 20 core to Airports Authority of India (AAI) for unpaid dues.

The stock had gained 2.8 percent on November 29 following this news.

SpiceJet owes AAI Rs 117 crore in unpaid dues for landing, parking and other airport charges, according to media reports.

At 09:30 hrs, SpiceJet was quoting at Rs 81.00, up 1.06 percent from the previous close.