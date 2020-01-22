App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jan 22, 2020 04:14 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Spencer Retail jumps 27% in 2 days as Radhakishan Damani buys stake in co

In fact, in last 15 trading sessions, the stock shot up 62 percent, also due to the rally in retail stocks ahead of Union Budget scheduled to be presented in parliament on February 1.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Shares of Spencer's Retail rallied 27 percent in two consecutive sessions on January 21-22, after ace equity investor Radhakishan Damani picked up stake in the company.

The stock was locked in 20 percent circuit in previous session and today it closed at Rs 94.75, up 5.87 percent on the BSE.

In fact, in last 15 trading sessions, the stock shot up 62 percent, also due to the rally in retail stocks ahead of Union Budget scheduled to be presented in parliament on February 1.

Close

The latest shareholding pattern of the company said ace investor Radhakishan Damani bought 16,61,324 equity shares (representing 2.09 percent of total paid-up equity) during the quarter ended December 2019.

related news

Among others, India Insight Value Fund increased its shareholding in the retail chain to 2.94 percent in October-December period, against 2.26 percent in July-September period.

Eq India Fund also increased its stake in the company to 1.32 percent from 1.03 percent during the same period.

However, Canara Robeco Mutual Fund A/C Canara Robeco Emerging Equities reduced its stake to 2.44 percent at the end of December 2019, from 3.37 percent in September 2019.

Reliance Growth Fund sold its entire stake of 1.03 percent during the December quarter, Matthews Asia Small Companies Fund also 1.13 percent and Dhunseri Ventures 1.26 percent.

Moreover, the decision of Maharashtra Cabinet to keep mall, shops and eateries in Mumbai open round-the-clock also lifted sentiment. The rule will come into effect from January 27 in Mumbai's non residential areas such as Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) and Nariman Point.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Jan 22, 2020 04:14 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Spencer Retail #Spencers Retail

most popular

India could limit duty-free alcohol to 1 bottle per passenger; check out liquor import limit of these 10 countries

India could limit duty-free alcohol to 1 bottle per passenger; check out liquor import limit of these 10 countries

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.