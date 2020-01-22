Spencer Retail jumps 27% in 2 days as Radhakishan Damani buys stake in co

Shares of Spencer's Retail rallied 27 percent in two consecutive sessions on January 21-22, after ace equity investor Radhakishan Damani picked up stake in the company.

The stock was locked in 20 percent circuit in previous session and today it closed at Rs 94.75, up 5.87 percent on the BSE.

In fact, in last 15 trading sessions, the stock shot up 62 percent, also due to the rally in retail stocks ahead of Union Budget scheduled to be presented in parliament on February 1.

The latest shareholding pattern of the company said ace investor Radhakishan Damani bought 16,61,324 equity shares (representing 2.09 percent of total paid-up equity) during the quarter ended December 2019.

Among others, India Insight Value Fund increased its shareholding in the retail chain to 2.94 percent in October-December period, against 2.26 percent in July-September period.

Eq India Fund also increased its stake in the company to 1.32 percent from 1.03 percent during the same period.

However, Canara Robeco Mutual Fund A/C Canara Robeco Emerging Equities reduced its stake to 2.44 percent at the end of December 2019, from 3.37 percent in September 2019.

Reliance Growth Fund sold its entire stake of 1.03 percent during the December quarter, Matthews Asia Small Companies Fund also 1.13 percent and Dhunseri Ventures 1.26 percent.