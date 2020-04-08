Speculative trading declines after SEBI makes short selling tough: Report

Measures taken by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) to lower volatility have led to a drop in speculative trading, according to a Mint report.

After the market regulator tightened norms related to short-selling and raised margins on March 20, the average daily exchange turnover in derivatives has halved, the report said.

Average daily exchange turnover in derivatives contracts, which was over 1.2 million on non-expiry days, has since come down to about 400,000-600,000.

Before the new rules came into effect on March 23, on expiry days, the exchange turnover was as much as 3.7 million. The has fallen to 1.45 million.

Expiry day is the last day for derivatives contracts, such as a futures or options contracts, when its owners can either choose to fulfil the contract or roll it over.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the story.

Prakash Gadgani, chief executive of discount broker 5Paisa.Com, told Mint that SEBI's curbs have reduced futures and options (F&O) contracts.

"For instance, the margin requirement for Axis Bank, which is witnessing volatility in the range of 10-15 percent, went up sharply by 25 percent. While the F&O contracts have reduced, the cash market turnover has largely remained the same," Gadgani said.

"We have definitely seen a marked reduction in the F&O contracts and turnovers that speculation is on the downturn. Cash market turnover has remained unchanged," Nilesh Gokral, chief operating Officer, Angel Broking, told the publication.

Traders taking cash delivery against transactions also increased roughly 2 percent in five sessions after March 20, the report added.

On March 20, SEBI recommended increasing the margins for non-F&O stocks in the cash market to 40 percent.

SEBI also decided to revise Market Wide Position Limit (MWPL) from 95 percent to 50 percent of existing levels.

Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty continue to experience volatility, with the Sensex and Nifty posting massive single-day gains on April 7.