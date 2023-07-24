Speciality chemicals may face near-term challenges, but are poised for long-term growth: Bharat Shah

Bharat Shah

The speciality chemicals sector may face some short-term challenges, but India’s unmatched capability to substitute China’s chemical exports supports long-term growth for this sector, says Bharat Shah, Executive Director, ASK Investments Managers in an exclusive interview with Moneycontrol on July 24.

Shah believes that the sector is witnessing a temporary correction phase which will be short-lived. He pointed out that most speciality chemical companies sell outputs in the international market. “We must not forget that many of the speciality chemicals are not merely domestic businesses. They sell a pretty large percentage of their output in the international market,” Shah observed.

He highlighted that some of these markets, western markets especially, are facing stress in demand, while China is lowering output prices which exerts pressure on Indian companies. He believes that this mixed effect of sluggish international demand and China’s lowering of prices can build pressure on the sector. “The effect of this pressure will be reflected in the quarterly results for some of the businesses, depending upon the kind of chemicals, kind of substitution and so on. There can be challenges,” he noted.

However, Shah believes that this is only a temporary phase and that the speciality chemicals sector will grow in the long term. “As much as I understand, to my mind, it is more near-term rather than persistent long-term trend,” he stated. Outsourcing from both Europe and America would eventually increase in percentage, relative to that of China and as a result, Shah noted that this would put the speciality chemicals sector on a long-term growth trajectory.