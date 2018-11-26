SPARC jumps 8% on successful pivotal bioequivalence study for cancer drug

Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company shares rallied 8 percent in morning on Monday after successful pivotal bioequivalence study for its cancer drug.

The research subsidiary of Sun Pharma announced topline results of the pivotal bioequivalence study for Paclitaxel Injection Concentrate for Suspension (PICS).

The company said the study met all the required pharmacokinetic endpoints for both unbound and total paclitaxel. There were no new adverse events observed in this study, it added.

PICS is a novel formulation of Paclitaxel developed using SPARC's proprietary Nanotecton technology.

The pivotal bioequivalence study was a randomised, open label, two period, single dose, crossover study of PICS and Abraxane in subjects with locally recurrent or metastatic breast cancer.

A total of 142 patients were randomised to characterise the pharmacokinetic (PK) profile of PICS for both unbound and total paclitaxel compared with Abraxane, SPARC said, adding the study also provided information on the safety profile of PICS.

"The study results pave the way forward for us, with a USFDA NDA filing using 505(b)(2) approval pathway planned in the coming months," Anil Raghavan, CEO, SPARC said.

He further said overall US Paclitaxel market is estimated to be about $700 million, according to IQVIA MAT data as of September 2018.

The current market is dominated by Cremophor based Paclitaxel formulations, which accounts for around 70 percent of unit sales.

With launch of novel formulations, market for nano-formulations of Paclitaxel is expected to grow, Raghavan said.

At 10:32 hours IST, the stock was quoting at Rs 277.15, up Rs 4.95, or 1.82 percent on the BSE.