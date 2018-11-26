App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Nov 26, 2018 10:47 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

SPARC jumps 8% on successful pivotal bioequivalence study for cancer drug

PICS is a novel formulation of Paclitaxel developed using SPARC's proprietary Nanotecton technology.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company shares rallied 8 percent in morning on Monday after successful pivotal bioequivalence study for its cancer drug.

The research subsidiary of Sun Pharma announced topline results of the pivotal bioequivalence study for Paclitaxel Injection Concentrate for Suspension (PICS).

The company said the study met all the required pharmacokinetic endpoints for both unbound and total paclitaxel. There were no new adverse events observed in this study, it added.

PICS is a novel formulation of Paclitaxel developed using SPARC's proprietary Nanotecton technology.

related news

The pivotal bioequivalence study was a randomised, open label, two period, single dose, crossover study of PICS and Abraxane in subjects with locally recurrent or metastatic breast cancer.

A total of 142 patients were randomised to characterise the pharmacokinetic (PK) profile of PICS for both unbound and total paclitaxel compared with Abraxane, SPARC said, adding the study also provided information on the safety profile of PICS.

"The study results pave the way forward for us, with a USFDA NDA filing using 505(b)(2) approval pathway planned in the coming months," Anil Raghavan, CEO, SPARC said.

He further said overall US Paclitaxel market is estimated to be about $700 million, according to IQVIA MAT data as of September 2018.

The current market is dominated by Cremophor based Paclitaxel formulations, which accounts for around 70 percent of unit sales.

With launch of novel formulations, market for nano-formulations of Paclitaxel is expected to grow, Raghavan said.

At 10:32 hours IST, the stock was quoting at Rs 277.15, up Rs 4.95, or 1.82 percent on the BSE.
First Published on Nov 26, 2018 10:47 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks #SPARC #Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company

most popular

10 smartphones that emit the most radiation: Do you own any?

10 smartphones that emit the most radiation: Do you own any?

Hurun Real Estate Rich List 2018: The top 10 property tycoons of India

Hurun Real Estate Rich List 2018: The top 10 property tycoons of India

Warren Buffett-led Berkshire Hathaway increases stake in 11 companies in Q3

Warren Buffett-led Berkshire Hathaway increases stake in 11 companies in Q3

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.