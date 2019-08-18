Spandana Sphoorty Financial to list on August 19: Will it debut at a premium or discount?

Microfinance lender Spandana Sphoorty Financial will list its equity shares on bourses on August 19 after receiving a tepid response to the initial public offering. The final issue price is fixed at Rs 856 per share.

The Rs 1,200-crore public issue was subscribed 1.05 times during August 5-7, majorly supported by qualified institutional buyers. The portion reserved for qualified institutional buyers was subscribed 3.11 times, while non-institutional investors received 55 percent of the subscription and retail 9 percent.

After receiving such a tepid response and considering current market conditions, analysts expect Spandana, despite its strong fundamentals, to list either flat or at some discount to issue price.

As it has strong fundamentals compared to its listed peers, the fall, if it happens, could be limited, analysts feel.

Prashanth Tapse, AVP Research at Mehta Equities told Moneycontrol that looking at current market sentiments and the warm response to the subscription demand, he believes that listing would be a flat or discount to the issue price (Rs 856).

Astha Jain, Senior Research Analyst at Hem Securities also expects Spandana Sphoorty to not list at a premium to the issue price.

The Hyderabad-based Spandana Sphoorty, a two-decade old geographically diversified and rural-focused NBFC microfinance institution, offers small-ticket unsecured loans to women in the low-income bracket in rural and urban areas. It provides income-generation loans, business loans and loans against gold jewellery.

Spandana Sphoorty, being in the NBFC-MFI (microfinance) space, may witness a controlled reaction on listing day, on the back of the general concerns in the BFSI sector relating to growth, liquidity and asset quality, Payal Pandya, Assistant Vice President – Wealth Research at Centrum Broking said.

However, a successful exit from its corporate debt restructuring (CDR) mechanism in March 2017 (well ahead of scheduled date of March 2018), consistent profits along with a healthy asset book, builds confidence in its prospects, she added.

Shweta Daptardar, Analyst at Prabhudas Lilladher, sees limited gains on listing and the stock despite being at discount to its nearest peer, should be bought for long term.

The IPO comprised a fresh issue of Rs 400 crore and an offer for sale of 93,56,725 equity shares. The company will use the fresh issue proceeds towards augmenting its capital base.