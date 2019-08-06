App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Aug 06, 2019 07:21 PM IST | Source: PTI

Spandana Sphoorty Financial IPO subscribed 30% on second day of bidding

The portion reserved for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) was subscribed 86 percent, that for non-institutional investors was subscribed 21 percent and for retail individual investors subscribed 3 percent

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

The initial public offer of microfinance lender Spandana Sphoorty Financial Limited was subscribed 30 percent on the second day of bidding on August 6. The IPO, to raise about Rs 1,200 crore, received bids for 29,89,433 shares against the total issue size of 98,22,367 shares, according to data available with the NSE.

The portion reserved for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) was subscribed 86 percent, that for non-institutional investors was subscribed 21 percent and for retail individual investors subscribed 3 percent, as per the exchange data.

The IPO comprises fresh issue of Rs 400 crore and an offer for sale of 93,56,725 equity shares including anchor portion of 42,08,886 equity shares.

Close

The price range for the offer, which is scheduled to close on August 7, has been fixed at Rs 853-856 per share.

related news

Spandana Sphoorty Financial on August 2 raised Rs 360.28 crore from 18 anchor investors.

The net proceeds from the fresh issue are proposed to be utilised towards augmenting the company's capital base to meet future requirements and general corporate purposes, the company had said last week.

Axis Capital, ICICI Securities, IIFL Securities, JM Financial, IndusInd Bank and YES Securities (India) Limited are managing the offer.

The equity shares of the firm are proposed to be listed on the BSE and the NSE.

The company offers income generation loans under the joint liability group model, predominantly to women from low-income households in rural areas.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, exclusive trading recommendations, independent equity analysis, actionable investment ideas, nuanced takes on macro, corporate and policy actions, practical insights from market gurus and much more.
First Published on Aug 6, 2019 07:10 pm

tags #initial public offer (IPO) #Spandana Sphoorty Financial

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.