S&P opens higher, Nasdaq hits record as all eyes turn to Fed

US stocks opened higher on Wednesday, with Nasdaq hitting another record high, as attention shifted to the Federal Reserve's first projections on the economy post-coronavirus outbreak.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 20.41 points, or 0.07 percent, at the open to 27,251.89.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 6.24 points, or 0.19 percent, at 3,213.42. The Nasdaq Composite gained 58.56 points, or 0.59 percent, to 10,012.32 at the opening bell.