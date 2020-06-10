App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jun 10, 2020 07:55 PM IST | Source: Reuters

S&P opens higher, Nasdaq hits record as all eyes turn to Fed

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 20.41 points, or 0.07 percent, at the open to 27,251.89.

Reuters

US stocks opened higher on Wednesday, with Nasdaq hitting another record high, as attention shifted to the Federal Reserve's first projections on the economy post-coronavirus outbreak.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 20.41 points, or 0.07 percent, at the open to 27,251.89.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 6.24 points, or 0.19 percent, at 3,213.42. The Nasdaq Composite gained 58.56 points, or 0.59 percent, to 10,012.32 at the opening bell.

Close
 

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy

First Published on Jun 10, 2020 07:54 pm

tags #Business #Dow Jones industrial average #International Markets #Nasdaq Composite #S&P 500 #World News

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

As diners flock to delivery apps, restaurants fear for their future

As diners flock to delivery apps, restaurants fear for their future

Bypassing theatrical release of films does not make any 'economical sense' for producers: PVR CMD Ajay Bijli

Bypassing theatrical release of films does not make any 'economical sense' for producers: PVR CMD Ajay Bijli

How’s the economy doing? Watch the dentists

How’s the economy doing? Watch the dentists

most popular

Unlock 1.0 | Hotels prepare to welcome guests with free meals, discounted stays

Unlock 1.0 | Hotels prepare to welcome guests with free meals, discounted stays

India-China Ties | Incessant problems and the mirage of peace

India-China Ties | Incessant problems and the mirage of peace

Unlock 1.0: A critical moment in fight against COVID-19 as India 'reopens'

Unlock 1.0: A critical moment in fight against COVID-19 as India 'reopens'

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.