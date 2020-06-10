S&P opens higher, Nasdaq hits record as all eyes turn to Fed

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 20.41 points, or 0.07 percent, at the open to 27,251.89.
Reuters
US stocks opened higher on Wednesday, with Nasdaq hitting another record high, as attention shifted to the Federal Reserve's first projections on the economy post-coronavirus outbreak.
The S&P 500 opened higher by 6.24 points, or 0.19 percent, at 3,213.42. The Nasdaq Composite gained 58.56 points, or 0.59 percent, to 10,012.32 at the opening bell.
First Published on Jun 10, 2020 07:54 pm