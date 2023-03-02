 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
S&P, Nasdaq weak as manufacturing stokes Fed concerns

Reuters
Mar 02, 2023 / 06:19 AM IST

The yield on 10-year notes topped 4% for the first time since November, reaching a high of 4.01%, after the Institute for Supply Management's (ISM) survey showed U.S. manufacturing contracted in February and prices for raw materials increased last month.

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq fell for a second straight session on Wednesday as Treasury yields jumped after manufacturing data indicated inflation is likely to remain stubbornly high, while comments from Federal Reserve policymakers supported a hawkish policy stance.

After the data was released, the two-year U.S. Treasury yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, gained on the day after reaching 4.904%, its highest since 2007. It was last up 8.4 basis points at 4.881%.

"You could see the market kind of deteriorated a little bit, yields started climbing after that February ISM manufacturing report. Prices paid component, that really jumped, broke a four-month streak of price declines," said Anthony Saglimbene, chief market strategist at Ameriprise Financial in Troy, Michigan, referring to the ISM Manufacturing Prices Paid Index which is seen as an inflation indicator.