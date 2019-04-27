App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Apr 27, 2019 08:18 AM IST | Source: Reuters

S&P, Nasdaq notch record closes from GDP, earnings boost

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 81.25 points, or 0.31 percent, to 26,543.33, the S&P 500 gained 13.71 points, or 0.47 percent, to 2,939.88 and the Nasdaq Composite added 27.72 points, or 0.34 percent, to 8,146.40.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

A surprisingly strong report card on the US economy helped power the benchmark S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite indexes to record high closes on Friday, capping a week of gains for stocks that came largely on the back of resilient corporate profits.

While Intel Corp was the biggest drag on the day after it gave a bleak outlook, Amazon.com’s results provided the biggest boost and Walt Disney also offered support as it basked in strong box office numbers.

After staying close to flat for much of the day the S&P, Nasdaq and the Dow gained ground in the last hour of trading to register their second record closes for the week. The S&P’s peak for the day was a point below its intraday record.

Rick Meckler, partner at Cherry Lane Investments, a family investment office in New Vernon, New Jersey, said the GDP number was a positive for the market, and investors were satisfied with earnings despite some negative surprises.

related news

“There’s a lot of momentum buying. And with the thought that new highs are likely, there is continued optimism.” said Meckler, adding that the ongoing equity rally has “dragged more believers into it, and it’s sort of self-fulfilling.”

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 81.25 points, or 0.31 percent, to 26,543.33, the S&P 500 gained 13.71 points, or 0.47 percent, to 2,939.88 and the Nasdaq Composite added 27.72 points, or 0.34 percent, to 8,146.40.

For the week, the S&P rose 1.2 percent, while the Dow lost 0.06 percent, and the Nasdaq gained 1.86 percent.

After a late 2018 sell-off, stocks have rallied this year in large part due to a more dovish stance from the Federal Reserve as well as hopes of a US-China trade resolution.

Before the market open, US Commerce Department data showed gross domestic product rising faster than expected due to high inventories while consumer and business spending slowed sharply, and homebuilding investment contracted for a fifth straight quarter.

“The economy’s not going off a cliff. Some of the numbers were a little soft but everything that could have gone wrong this week didn’t,” said Brian Battle, director of trading at Performance Trust Capital Partners in Chicago.

“Earnings season has been mixed but it’s been a net positive,” said Battle. “The theatre now pivots from earnings season to the Fed meeting next week.”

The US Federal Reserve meeting is due to start on Tuesday.

The S&P’s biggest boost on Friday was from the consumer discretionary sector, which rose 0.9 percent.

Its biggest support was from Amazon.com Inc, which rose 2.5 percent after the e-commerce giant’s quarterly profit doubled and beat Wall Street estimates though its second quarter guidance was lower than expectations.

Also Ford Motor Co surged 10.7 percent and was the biggest percentage gainer on the S&P after the automaker posted better-than-expected quarterly earnings largely due to strong pickup truck sales in its core US market.

The S&P’s technology index was the biggest drag on the benchmark, with a 0.4 percent decline.

Intel slumped 8.99 percent after it cut its full-year revenue forecast and missed the sales estimate for its key data centre business in its quarterly report late Thursday.

Out of the S&P 500’s 11 major sectors, energy was the biggest percentage loser with a 1.2 percent drop as oil prices sank more than 3 percent after US President Donald Trump again pressured the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries to raise crude production to ease gasoline prices.

Also, shares in oil giant Exxon Mobil Corp fell 2 percent after its quarterly profit missed estimates.

Walt Disney Co rose 1.95 percent after Marvel Studios superhero spectacle “Avengers: Endgame” hauled in a record USD 60 million at US and Canadian box offices during its Thursday night debut.

Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by a 2.16-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 2.11-to-1 ratio favoured advancers.

The S&P 500 posted 39 new 52-week highs and 2 new lows; the Nasdaq Composite recorded 72 new highs and 39 new lows.

Volume on US exchanges was 6.45 billion shares, compared to the 6.64 billion average for the last 20 trading days.
First Published on Apr 27, 2019 08:18 am

tags #Dow Jones #International Markets #US markets

most popular

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

More From

David Dhawan confirms Varun Dhawan's wedding to Natasha Dalal, reveals ...

Shah Rukh Khan and Sanjay Leela Bhansali to join hands for a productio ...

Amitabh Bachchan in Abhishek Bachchan's throwback post is the perfect ...

Salman Khan bats for censorship in digital space, says there should be ...

Ishaan Khatter breaks the internet with Gulzar, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, ...

Aashiqui 2 clocks in 6 years: Shraddha Kapoor croons Tum Hi Ho and a b ...

Dabangg 3 clashes with Brahmastra: It's Salman Khan vs Ranbir Kapoor t ...

Priya Prakash Varrier signs her second Bollywood film titled Love Hack ...

Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Gautam Gambhir accused of holding two voter ...

IPL 2019, CSK vs MI Match in Chennai - Highlights: As it Happened

US Imposes Sanction on Pakistan, May Deny Visas to its Citizens

IPL 2019 | A Look Back at the Last Five Encounters Between SRH and RR

UP Board 12th Result 2019: UPMSP to Declare Inter Results in Uttar Pra ...

Watch: Top Stories Of This Hour

Sri Lanka Troops Kill Two Suspected IS Gunmen After Raiding a Safe Hou ...

WATCH | Rohit's Good Form Augurs Well for MI & India: Gavaskar

Helios Capital's Samir Arora Slips into Manhole in Mumbai, Survives to ...

IPL 2019 | Dhoni's Absence a Massive Boost For Any Team: Rohit

Comment: Why Priyanka Gandhi’s decision to not contest against PM Mo ...

"It was humiliating," says IAS officer punished for allegedly searchin ...

How the political narrative on national security will play out in Lok ...

Consumers face post-election fuel price shock, economy could be hit

Surat-based diamond trader, who bought PM Modi's suit duped of Rs 1 cr ...

Markets this week: UltraTech Cement top performer, Bharti Infratel fel ...

Wall Street opens flat after mixed earnings, GDP data

Election-linked optimism seen in market, cement worth considering now, ...

Cyient shares jump 9% on stellar Q4 results

Avengers: Endgame review: Russo brothers give us a bonafide blockbuste ...

Sri Lanka blasts: Muslim leaders in key accused Zahran Hashim’s home ...

Mohammed Mohsin, Karnataka-cadre IAS officer who searched PM's chopper ...

Lok Sabha polls: In Gorakhpur, caste equations set to complicate matte ...

Sensex soars 336 points to close above 39,000-mark, Nifty up at 11,754 ...

Asian Athletics Championships 2019: With World Championships, Tokyo 20 ...

In Varanasi and Kanpur, a polluted Ganga might have a part to play in ...

Odin's son and king of Asgard, Thor is the 'god' most likely to answer ...

Xiaomi VP Manu Jain, teases a new smartphone with Snapdragon 730 SoC f ...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.