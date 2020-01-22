App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jan 22, 2020 08:23 PM IST | Source: Reuters

S&P, Nasdaq hit new highs on waning China virus fears, earnings

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 67.59 points, or 0.23 percent, at the open to 29,263.63.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq hit fresh all-time highs at the open on January 22, as investors took heart from China's efforts to contain a virus outbreak and a strong forecast from IBM.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 9.23 points, or 0.28 percent, at 3,330.02.

The Nasdaq Composite gained 42.81 points, or 0.46 percent, to 9,413.61 at the opening bell.

First Published on Jan 22, 2020 08:20 pm

