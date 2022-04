Representative Image

The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq opened higher on Monday as a jump in the shares of Twitter and U.S.-listed Chinese firms offset concerns about more sanctions against Russia over its invasion of Ukraine.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 18.3 points, or 0.05 percent, at the open to 34799.98.

The S&P 500 rose 2.1 points, or 0.05 percent, at the open to 4547.97​, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 42.9 points, or 0.30 percent, to 14304.351 at the opening bell.