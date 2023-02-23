 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
S&P ends down as Fed minutes fail to halt losing run

Reuters
Feb 23, 2023 / 06:03 AM IST

Minutes from the Federal Reserve's Jan. 31-Feb. 1 meeting said that "almost all" Fed officials agreed to slow the pace of increases in interest rates to a quarter of a percentage point.

The S&P 500 (.SPX) extended its losing streak to four sessions as Wall Street ended broadly lower on Wednesday, with investors cautious despite the latest guidance on rate policy from the U.S. central bank showing few surprises.

There was also solid backing though for the belief that the risks of high inflation remained a "key factor" that would shape monetary policy and further rate hikes would be necessary until it was controlled.

Such messaging carried few surprises versus what the Fed and its governors have been communicating in recent weeks, and stocks were broadly steady in the wake of the minutes' release, after choppy trading prior to their publication.