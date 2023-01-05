 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
S&P closes higher after Fed minutes confirm inflation focus

Reuters
Jan 05, 2023 / 06:01 AM IST

The S&P 500 finished higher on Wednesday but below its session peak after volatile trading following the release of minutes from the Federal Reserve's last meeting, which showed officials laser-focused on controlling inflation even as they agreed to slow their interest rate hiking pace.

Officials at the Fed's Dec. 13-14 policy meeting agreed the U.S. central bank should continue increasing the cost of credit to control the pace of price increases, but in a gradual way intended to limit the risks to economic growth.

Investors were poring over the Fed's internal deliberations for clues about its future path. After the meeting, Fed Chair Jerome Powell had said more hikes were needed, and took a more hawkish tone than investors had expected back then.

While some money managers said the minutes included no surprises, the market appeared to have been holding onto hopes for some sign that the Fed was at least considering easing its policy tightening.

"The market is like a kid asking for ice cream. The parents say 'no,' but the market keeps asking because the parents have caved in the past," said Burns McKinney, portfolio manager at NFJ Investment Group LLC in Dallas. "The market still thinks it's going to get ice cream, just not as soon as they thought before."

McKinney pointed to the minutes for evidence of Fed officials' concern that an unwarranted easing of financial conditions would complicate their efforts to fight inflation.