S&P closes at more than two-month high on retail, energy lift

Reuters
Nov 23, 2022 / 06:26 AM IST

U.S. stocks rallied on Tuesday, with the S&P 500 closing at its highest level in 2-1/2 months, as a sales forecast by Best Buy dampened concerns high inflation would lead to a dismal holiday shopping season while a bounce in oil prices helped lift energy shares.

Best Buy Co Inc (BBY.N) shot up 12.78% as the best performing stock on the S&P 500 (.SPX) index, after the retailer forecast a smaller drop in annual sales than previously announced and expressed confidence a ramp up in deals and discounts will entice more customers.

The gains in Best Buy helped boost the S&P 500 retail (.SPXRT) index 1.21%.

In contrast, Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR.O) tumbled 7.79% as the worst performing S&P 500 component, which also capped gains for the retail index as the discount retailer cut its annual profit forecast for the second time.

"If you take the continuum of income and consumers out there, the upper half of that is relatively inelastic to some costs going up to some extent or another where the bottom half is going to be more sensitive," said Shawn Cruz, head trading strategist at TD Ameritrade in Chicago.
"So the Dollar Trees of the world really don’t have much ability to pass through those costs so they are going to get hit pretty bad."

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) rose 397.82 points, or 1.18%, to 34,098.1, the S&P 500 (.SPX) gained 53.64 points, or 1.36%, to 4,003.58 and the Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC) added 149.90 points, or 1.36%, to 11,174.41.