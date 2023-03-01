 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
S&P 500 wraps up turbulent month near lows of the day

Reuters
Mar 01, 2023 / 06:25 AM IST

The S&P 500 fell 2.6% in February. The Nasdaq 100 didn’t manage to avert a monthly decline either. A dollar index rose the most this month since September. The benchmark 10-year Treasury yield, meanwhile, climbed more than 40 basis points in February.

An electronic stock board outside a securities firm in Tokyo, Japan, on Monday, Nov. 21, 2022. The world's central banks must keep raising interest rates to fight soaring and pervasive inflation, even as the global economy sinks into a significant slowdown, the OECD said. Photographer: SeongJoon Cho/Bloomberg

Stocks dropped during the final stretch of Tuesday’s session and bonds pared earlier losses as investors rounded out a brutal month for both assets with low-conviction moves.

On Tuesday, Treasuries pared earlier losses that had pushed the 10-year yield toward the closely watched 4% level. Bonds in Europe also fell after hot inflation data caused a reassessment of rate expectations, picking up a theme that has dominated trading in a month that saw the Federal Reserve signal its intention to ratchet rates higher than the market had been anticipating.

Investors in February grappled with realization that inflation isn’t cooling to the extent the Fed would like to see, especially as key indicators the central bank is watching came in hotter than expected. That subdued some of the optimism that had sent stocks soaring in January.