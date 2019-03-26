App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Mar 26, 2019 07:58 AM IST | Source: Reuters

S&P 500 slips with Apple, lingering fears on global growth

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 14.51 points, or 0.06 percent, to 25,516.83, the S&P 500 lost 2.35 points, or 0.08 percent, to 2,798.36 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 5.13 points, or 0.07 percent, to 7,637.54.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

The S&P 500 Index ended a choppy session slightly lower on Monday as worries about a slowdown in global economic growth lingered and as Apple Inc shares fell after the company unveiled its video streaming service.

Indexes moved between negative and positive territory throughout the session, with investors keeping their eyes on the US Treasury market.

Benchmark 10-year Treasury yields fell to their lowest levels since December 2017, while the yield curve between three-month bills and 10-year notes inverted further as investors continued to assess last week’s dovish pivot by the Federal Reserve.

The Fed flagged an expected slowdown in the economy last week and decided against raising interest rates this year.

related news

The yield curve inversion, if it holds, is seen by some as an indicator that a recession is likely in one to two years. Ten-year notes were last yielding about 2.4 percent.

The S&P 500 financial index ended down 0.4 percent, falling for a fifth straight day, its longest losing streak this year.

“We went from people worried about a 4 percent (yield on the) 10-year and inflation, and now everyone is worried about a recession and rates going lower. So that’s affecting the tone,” said Eric Kuby, chief investment officer, North Star Investment Management Corp, Chicago.

The Dow ended higher, helped by a 2.3 percent gain in Boeing Co after the planemaker said it would brief pilots and regulators this week on software and training updates for its 737 MAX aircraft, with Ethiopian Airlines and Qatar Airways expressing confidence in the company despite a recent fatal crash.

Apple shares fell 1.2 percent and were the biggest drag on indexes. The iPhone maker unveiled its long-awaited Apple TV+ original content streaming service and Apple TV Channels subscription service, joining a crowded market for streaming options.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 14.51 points, or 0.06 percent, to 25,516.83, the S&P 500 lost 2.35 points, or 0.08 percent, to 2,798.36 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 5.13 points, or 0.07 percent, to 7,637.54.

Investors largely shrugged off Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s report that President Donald Trump’s campaign did not collude with Russia.

The report left unresolved the issue of whether Trump obstructed justice by undermining the investigations that have dogged his presidency.

Top US officials travel to Beijing for the latest round of high-level talks, which are scheduled to start on March 28.

In a bright spot, the consumer discretionary sector rose 0.6 percent, supported by gains in Home Depot Inc and Amazon.com Inc.

Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the New York Stock Exchange by a 1.03-to-1 ratio; on the Nasdaq, a 1.10-to-1 ratio favored advancers.

The S&P 500 posted nine new 52-week highs and six new lows; the Nasdaq Composite recorded 25 new highs and 101 new lows.

Volume on US exchanges was 6.96 billion shares, compared with the 7.69 billion average for the full session over the last 20 trading days.
First Published on Mar 26, 2019 07:58 am

tags #International Markets

most popular

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

More From

South Korea's New Unification Minister Seeks 'Creative Solution' to No ...

Rupee Rises 15 Paise to 68.81 Against US Dollar in Early Trade

In Pics, IPL 2019, Match 4, RR vs KXIP

In Show of Strength, Mamata Banerjee, Kejriwal and Deve Gowda to Campa ...

Hackers Awarded $35000, Tesla Model 3 for Exposing Vehicle System Erro ...

Why Ravichandran Ashwin is Facing Criticism For 'Mankading' Jos Butler ...

Simona Halep Coasts Past Venus Williams in Miami

Mbappe Leads France Rout, Ronaldo Injured in Portugal Draw

Nayanthara Urges Internal Probe Against Radha Ravi for Making Misogyni ...

Is the shared value of democracy still the key factor in the India–U ...

General Elections 2019: Why Karnataka is critical to the fortunes of t ...

Saving the world from misguided populism: Raghuram Rajan offers some p ...

General Elections 2019: India markets election tourism: forget the Taj ...

Ladies First: Street graffiti art in India gets an unexpected helping ...

CNBC-TV18 Market Live: Sensex opens flat, Nifty holds 11,350; Jet Airw ...

Top brokerage calls: Credit Suisse maintains outperform on Zee, Nomura ...

FY19 market report card: Over 300 stocks in BSE 500 in red, 3 gave ove ...

Rupee gains 10 paise to 68.86 a dollar in opening trade

Huawei P30, P30 Pro to launch today at 6.30 pm IST: Here's how to watc ...

Rahul Gandhi's minimum income scheme is 'Garibi Hatao' 2019, will be m ...

Jet Airways crisis: SBI-led consortium announces new measures, but kee ...

Trumps hail Mueller report ruling out criminal collusion between presi ...

In Manipur, repealing AFSPA takes a backseat as political leaders shif ...

Kangana Ranaut is a perfect pick to play Jayalalitha in Thalaivi; both ...

At the Banni Pashu Mela, a unique glimpse into the lives of Kutch's ma ...

Ex-McKinsey MD Rajat Gupta says worst part of imprisonment in insider ...

Euro 2020 qualifiers: Kylian Mbappe leads France in rout of Iceland; C ...

Ayushmann Khurrana wants to do a biopic and he has already picked his ...

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas have the time ...

Justin Bieber has taken a break from music to repair some ‘deep-root ...

Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli supports Deepika Padukone's Chhapaak, ...

Mahesh Babu is ecstatic at the launch of his wax statue, says it’s f ...

IPL 2019 Highlights: Controversy erupts as Kings XI Punjab beat Rajast ...

Nayanthara lashes out at Radha Ravi for his comments, labels him a mis ...

Kangana Ranaut to learn Tamil for Jayalalithaa biopic
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.