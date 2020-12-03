PlusFinancial Times
S&P 500 opens flat as vaccine cheer offsets high jobless claims

The S&P 500 opened lower by just 0.73 points at 3,668.28.
Reuters
Dec 3, 2020 / 08:55 PM IST

The S&P 500 opened largely flat on Thursday as hopes of a swift COVID-19 vaccine-driven recovery and economic stimulus countered worries about rising coronavirus cases and high unemployment.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 37.04 points, or 0.12 percent, at the open to 29,920.83, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 19.89 points, or 0.16 percent, to 12,369.26 at the opening bell.

 
