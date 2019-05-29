App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycntrol
Co-Partners
Associate Partners
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Moneycontrol

Co-Partners

Medlife
Mobil

Associate Partners

you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : May 29, 2019 07:51 PM IST | Source: Reuters

S&P 500 opens at two-month low as trade tensions mount

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 116.31 points, or 0.46%, at the open to 25,231.46.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

The S&P 500 opened at a more than two-month low on May 29 as China's readiness to escalate its trade war with the United States fueled fears that the dispute could be long drawn and weigh on global growth.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 116.31 points, or 0.46%, at the open to 25,231.46. The S&P 500 opened lower by 12.14 points, or 0.43%, at 2,790.25. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 54.33 points, or 0.71%, to 7,553.02 at the opening bell.
First Published on May 29, 2019 07:50 pm

tags #Business #International Markets #Market news #S&P 500

most popular

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.