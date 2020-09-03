S&P 500, Nasdaq slip from record levels as tech-rally cools

Wall Street's main indexes eased from their highs at the open on September 3 as a rally in tech-focused stocks lost steam and latest data showed elevated levels of jobless claims.

The S&P 500 opened lower by 16.10 points, or 0.45 percent, at 3,564.74 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 194.55 points, or 1.61 percent, to 11,861.90 at the opening bell.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 9.80 points, or 0.03 percent, at the open to 29,090.70.