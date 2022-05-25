S&P 500, Nasdaq slide as weak economic data, dire outlook stoke recession fears

The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq finished in the red on Tuesday as worries that aggressive moves to curb decades-high inflation might tip the U.S. economy into recession dampened investors' risk appetite.
All three major US stock indices pared their losses in afternoon trading, with the blue-chip Dow turning positive. Even so, the S&P 500 ended just 2.2 percentage points above confirming it has been in a bear market since reaching its all-time high on January 3.
"As we step back and acknowledge the primary market catalysts, it’s really been about the Fed pivot and the change in interest rates, which have influenced prices across the capital markets," said Bill Northey, senior investment director at US Bank Wealth Management in Helena, Montana.
"In the last two weeks, we’ve seen some degree of macroeconomic deterioration starting to be manifested in corporate earnings and economic releases."
The US Federal Reserve has vowed to aggressively tackle persistent price growth by hiking the cost of borrowing, and minutes from its most recent monetary policy meeting, expected on Wednesday, will be parsed by market participants for clues regarding the speed and extent of those actions.
Investors currently expect a series of 50-basis-point rate hikes over the next several months, fueling fears that the central bank could push the economy into recession, a scenario that is increasingly being baked into analyst projections.
Apparel retailer Abercrombie & Fitch Co tumbled 28.6 percent after posting a surprise quarterly loss and cutting its annual sales and margins outlook.
Work-from-home darling Zoom Video Communications Inc jumped 5.6 percent following its full-year profit hike due to solid enterprise demand.
Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by a 1.28-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 2.37-to-1 ratio favored decliners.
The S&P 500 posted three new 52-week highs and 40 new lows; the Nasdaq Composite recorded 17 new highs and 443 new lows.
Volume on US exchanges was 11.78 billion shares, compared with the 13.33 billion average over the last 20 trading days.
Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes