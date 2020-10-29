S&P 500, Nasdaq rise at open on upbeat data

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq opened higher on October 29 after upbeat economic data allayed some worries about surging coronavirus cases, while technology heavyweights found support ahead of quarterly earnings reports.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 6.54 points, or 0.20 percent, at 3,277.57 and the Nasdaq Composite gained 59.60 points, or 0.54 percent, to 11,064.47 at the opening bell.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 38.97 points, or 0.15 percent, at the open to 26,480.98.