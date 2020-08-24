S&P 500, Nasdaq open at new highs on COVID-19 treatment hopes

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq opened at record levels on Monday after the US health regulator approved the emergency use of blood plasma in COVID-19 patients and on report the Trump administration may fast-track a vaccine candidate.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 20.93 points, or 0.62 percent, at 3,418.09. The Nasdaq Composite gained 137.45 points, or 1.22 percent, to 11,449.25 at the opening bell.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 147.25 points, or 0.53 percent, at the open to 28,077.58.