S&P 500, Nasdaq hit new record highs on trade deal hopes

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq hit new record highs on Thursday, with the benchmark index on course for its best year since 2013, on optimism over an imminent US-China trade deal.
The S&P 500 opened higher by 3.82 points, or 0.12%, at 3,227.20, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 17.33 points, or 0.19%, to 8,970.21 at the opening bell.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 24.01 points, or 0.08%, at the open to 28,539.46.
First Published on Dec 26, 2019 08:24 pm