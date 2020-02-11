App
Last Updated : Feb 11, 2020 08:42 PM IST | Source: Reuters

S&P 500, Nasdaq hit new highs at open on coronavirus optimism

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 113.89 points, or 0.39%, at the open to 29,390.71.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq opened at all-time highs on Tuesday after top Chinese health adviser said the coronavirus outbreak may peak this month, while Sprint's shares soared after winning a federal judge's approval for its merger with T-Mobile.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 13.78 points, or 0.41%, at 3,365.87. The Nasdaq Composite gained 52.50 points, or 0.55%, to 9,680.89 at the opening bell.

First Published on Feb 11, 2020 08:40 pm

tags #Business #Dow Jones industrial average #International Markets #Nasdaq Composite #S&P 500 #World News

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.