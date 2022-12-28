 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
S&P 500, Nasdaq close lower, weighed by growth stocks

Reuters
Dec 28, 2022 / 06:05 AM IST

Growth stocks (.IGX) dragged the tech-laden Nasdaq down the most. The S&P 500 joined the Nasdaq in negative territory, while value stocks helped the Dow hold on to nominal gains.

Wall Street ended lower at the beginning of a holiday-shortened week on Tuesday, as rising U.S. Treasury yields pressured interest rate sensitive megacap shares.

"Higher (Treasury) yields are pressuring growth stocks, and on the other hand industrials, utilities and energy are outperforming," said Ryan Detrick, chief market strategist at Carson Group in Omaha, Nebraska. "Money's flowing out of the growth areas and working its way to the value side of things, which is a microcosm of what we’ve seen all year."

"It’s important to remember that there are other groups that can take up the baton when the high-flyers come back to earth," Detrick added.

Shares of Tesla Inc (TSLA.O) tumbled 11.4%, and the electric car maker was the heaviest drag on the S&P and the Nasdaq after a review by Reuters of an internal schedule revealed the company plans to scale back production at its Shanghai plant.

With Tuesday's move, Tesla stock has lost 69% of its value this year.