    S&P 500 ends slightly down after mixed earnings, opening glitch

    Reuters
    January 25, 2023 / 06:03 AM IST
    The broad-based S&P 500 climbed 0.3 percent to 3,909.00, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index jumped 0.7 percent to 10,922.82.

    The S&P 500 ended nominally lower on Tuesday at the close of a rocky session marked by a raft of mixed earnings and a technical malfunction at the opening bell.

    A spate of NYSE-listed stocks were halted at the top of the session due to an apparent technical malfunction, which caused initial price confusion and prompted an investigation by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

    More than 80 stocks were affected by the glitch, which caused wide swings in opening prices in dozens of stocks, including Walmart Inc (WMT.N) and Nike Inc (NKE.N).

    "Everybody’s having computer problems, first the airlines and now it’s the NYSE," said Tim Ghriskey, senior portfolio strategist Ingalls & Snyder in New York. "Seems like it was quickly corrected."