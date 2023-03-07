 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
S&P 500 ends marginally higher ahead of Powell testimony, jobs data

Reuters
Mar 07, 2023 / 06:23 AM IST

The S&P 500 made little progress on Monday, closing slightly higher than its session low as US Treasury yields pulled higher with investors braced for this week's testimony from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell and the February jobs report.

Earlier in the session the indices looked much stronger with the Nasdaq up more than 1 percent at one point before gradually losing its gains. The biggest boost had come from iPhone maker Apple Inc after Goldman Sachs initiated coverage with a 'buy' rating.

But equities gave up earlier gains as yields on US 10-year Treasury notes and the 2-year Treasuries yield came back from an early declines after data showed new orders for US-manufactured goods fell less than expected in January.

Rising bond yields tend to weigh on equity valuations, particularly those of growth and technology stocks, as higher rates reduce the value of future cash flows.