S&P 500 ends lower as recession fears take center stage

Reuters
Apr 06, 2023 / 06:04 AM IST

Nvidia Corp (NVDA.O) dropped 2.1% and was among the stocks weighing most on the S&P 500 after Alphabet Inc's (GOOGL.O) Google unit said the supercomputers it uses to train its artificial intelligence models were faster and more power-efficient than comparable components made by the chipmaker.

The S&P 500 dipped and the Nasdaq ended sharply lower on Wednesday after a growing wave of weak economic data deepened worries that the Federal Reserve's rapid interest rate hikes might tip the U.S. economy into a recession.

Tesla Inc (TSLA.O) fell 3.7%, while Amazon (AMZN.O) and Apple (AAPL.O) declined more than 1%, pulling down the Nasdaq and reversing gains in some of Wall Street's most valuable companies in recent weeks.

Caterpillar (CAT.N), viewed as a bellwether for the industrial sector, dropped 1.8%, bringing its loss over the past two days to 7% as investors fretted about a potential economic downturn.