S&P 500 ends down as Apple dips and traders eye Jerome Powell speech

Reuters
Nov 30, 2022 / 06:09 AM IST

The S&P 500 ended down on Tuesday, with losses in Apple and Amazon ahead of an upcoming speech by U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell that could provide hints about magnitude of future interest rate hikes.

Investors also focused on recent protests against COVID-19 curbs in China, including at the world's biggest iPhone factory.

Apple's (AAPL.O) stock dropped 2.1%, down for a fourth straight session.

Powell is due to speak at a Brookings Institution event on Wednesday about the outlook for the U.S. economy and the labor market. Investors will be looking for clues about when the Fed will slow the pace of its aggressive interest rate hikes.

"No one is willing to buy ahead of tomorrow with Powell speaking. Everyone is nervous about what he is going to say," said Ron Saba, senior portfolio manager at Horizon Investments in Charlotte.
Shares of Amazon (AMZN.O), Nvidia (NVDA.O) and Tesla (TSLA.O) each lost more than 1%.

The benchmark S&P 500 index (.SPX) is headed for its second straight month of gains in November amid bets that recent inflation readings showing a slight cooling in prices will lead the Fed to scale back the scale of its interest rate hikes.