App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : May 12, 2020 11:13 PM IST | Source: Reuters

S&P 500 edges lower on risks linked to economy reopening

Optimism about an economic recovery and massive stimulus measures have helped the benchmark index climb about 34 percent from the lows of a pandemic-driven selloff in March.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

The S&P 500 dipped in choppy trading on Tuesday as the risks of reopening the economy too soon overshadowed hopes of a jump-start to a battered global economy, following an easing of virus-led business shutdowns.

Leading U.S. infectious disease expert Anthony Fauci warned Congress that a premature opening of the nation's economy could lead to additional outbreaks of the novel coronavirus.

Optimism about an economic recovery and massive stimulus measures have helped the benchmark index climb about 34 percent from the lows of a pandemic-driven selloff in March.

Close

"There's an assumption that the worst is behind us, (but) it feels a bit premature to be frank," said Keith Buchanan, a portfolio manager at GLOBALT in Atlanta.

related news

"We do see accelerating infection in some places, but how that story is written into the far is yet to be seen."

Wall Street's fear gauge slipped for the fourth day running, hitting a ten-week low, even as data showed U.S. consumer prices in April dropped by the most since the Great Recession.

Among the 11 major sectors, financial stocks, which generally lag when the economic outlook dims, weighed the most on the S&P 500.

Also dragging the sector lower was a 6.3 percent fall in BlackRock Inc, after its top shareholder PNC Financial Services Group Inc planned to sell its entire 22 percent stake in the world's largest asset manager.

"The market is little bit too optimistic over what the economy is going to look like this summer," said Steven Blitz, chief U.S. economist at TS Lombard.

"The stories about economy reopening has to turn into data showing that people are coming back and spending."

At 12:52 p.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 6.36 points, or 0.03 percent, at 24,228.35, the S&P 500 was down 3.51 points, or 0.12 percent, at 2,926.81. The Nasdaq Composite was up 34.92 points, or 0.38 percent, at 9,227.26.

Among other stocks, online food delivery company GrubHub Inc surged 34 percent after a person familiar with the matter said Uber Technologies Inc was in advanced talks to buy the company in an all-stock deal.

Tesla Inc rose 3.3 percent as President Donald Trump urged the electric carmaker be allowed to reopen its vehicle assembly plant in California.

Declining issues outnumbered advancers for a 1.22-to-1 ratio on the NYSE. Advancing issues outnumbered decliners for a 1.04-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P index recorded eight new 52-week highs and two new lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 80 new highs and 18 new lows.

 

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

First Published on May 12, 2020 11:10 pm

tags #Business #Dow Jones industrial average #International Markets #Nasdaq Composite #S&P 500 #World News

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Coronavirus Wrap May 12: PM Modi announces economic package; Air India headquarter sealed

Coronavirus Wrap May 12: PM Modi announces economic package; Air India headquarter sealed

Business Insight | New labour rules: What changed and why are states suspending labour laws?

Business Insight | New labour rules: What changed and why are states suspending labour laws?

COVID-19 impact | Jack Dorsey to Twitter employees: Work from home as long as you want

COVID-19 impact | Jack Dorsey to Twitter employees: Work from home as long as you want

most popular

PM Narendra Modi to address the nation at 8 pm

PM Narendra Modi to address the nation at 8 pm

COVID-19 pandemic | Qatar Airways to give away 1 lakh free tickets to healthcare professionals

COVID-19 pandemic | Qatar Airways to give away 1 lakh free tickets to healthcare professionals

Coronavirus crisis | FM Sitharaman may soon announce massive Rs 3 lakh crore stimulus package: Report

Coronavirus crisis | FM Sitharaman may soon announce massive Rs 3 lakh crore stimulus package: Report

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.