Watch sustainability champions reveal key solutions, innovations accelerating India's SDGs at 'The Sustainability 100+ Dialogues 2021'-Haryana Roundtable on March 5 at 12pm
S&P 500, Dow subdued ahead of Jerome Powell speech

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 18.9 points, or 0.06 percent, at the open to 31289.01.

Reuters
March 04, 2021 / 08:23 PM IST
The S&P 500 and the Dow opened little changed on Thursday as investors were cautious ahead of remarks from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell amid a recent rise in U.S. bond yields, while data showed a staggering recovery in the labor market.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 18.9 points, or 0.06 percent, at the open to 31289.01.

The S&P 500 fell 1.2 points, or 0.03 percent, at the open to 3818.53?, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 43.8 points, or 0.34 percent, to 12953.986 at the opening bell.

 
TAGS: #Business #Dow Jones industrial average #International Markets #Nasdaq Composite #S&P 500 #World News
first published: Mar 4, 2021 08:22 pm

