PlusFinancial Times
Access Selected Content from Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro

MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
PlusFinancial Times
Access Selected Content from
Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro
Webinar :Register now for webinar on 'Trade BankNifty in just 15 minutes a day' - By Asmita Patel
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Nov 30, 2020 08:16 PM IST | Source: Reuters

S&P 500, Dow slip at open, still set for stellar November

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 55.86 points, or 0.19 percent, at the open to 29,854.51.

Reuters

The S&P 500 opened lower on Monday as investors paused ahead of crucial economic indicators later this week to take stock of what was set to be the benchmark index's best November ever.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 55.86 points, or 0.19 percent, at the open to 29,854.51.

The S&P 500 opened lower by 4.17 points, or 0.11 percent, at 3,634.18, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 18.40 points, or 0.15 percent, to 12,224.25 at the opening bell.

Close
 
First Published on Nov 30, 2020 08:15 pm

tags #Business #Dow Jones industrial average #International Markets #Nasdaq Composite #S&P 500 #World News

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.