S&P 500, Dow open lower as Sino-US ties worsen

The S&P 500 and Dow opened lower on Wednesday as an escalation in tensions between the United States and China offset optimism about another round of fiscal stimulus for the virus-stricken economy.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 15.84 points, or 0.06 percent, at the open to 26,824.56. The S&P 500 fell 1.98 points, or 0.06 percent, at 3,255.34 after market open.

The Nasdaq Composite gained 7.22 points, or 0.07 percent, to 10,687.58 at the opening bell.