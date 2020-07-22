S&P 500, Dow open lower as Sino-US ties worsen

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 15.84 points, or 0.06 percent, at the open to 26,824.56.
Reuters
The S&P 500 and Dow opened lower on Wednesday as an escalation in tensions between the United States and China offset optimism about another round of fiscal stimulus for the virus-stricken economy.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 15.84 points, or 0.06 percent, at the open to 26,824.56. The S&P 500 fell 1.98 points, or 0.06 percent, at 3,255.34 after market open.The Nasdaq Composite gained 7.22 points, or 0.07 percent, to 10,687.58 at the opening bell.
First Published on Jul 22, 2020 07:40 pm