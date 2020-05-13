App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : May 13, 2020 07:32 PM IST | Source: Reuters

S&P 500, Dow open lower as markets digest Powell comments

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 62.62 points, or 0.26 percent, to 23,702.16 at the open.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

The S&P 500 and Dow Jones fell shortly after the open on Wednesday as Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell warned of a prolonged recession due to the coronavirus and dispelled speculation over negative interest rates.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 62.62 points, or 0.26 percent, to 23,702.16 at the open.

The S&P 500 was lower by 6.05 points, or 0.21 percent, at 2,864.07. The Nasdaq Composite gained 3.49 points, or 0.04 percent, to 9,006.05 at the opening bell.

Close
 

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

First Published on May 13, 2020 07:29 pm

tags #Business #Dow Jones industrial average #International Markets #Jerome Powell #Nasdaq Composite #S&P 500 #World News

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Atmanirbhar Bharat package: Loans, subordinate debt good but MSMEs seek cash in hand

Atmanirbhar Bharat package: Loans, subordinate debt good but MSMEs seek cash in hand

Coronavirus pandemic | Centre to draw up new list of zones after taking states' suggestion: Report

Coronavirus pandemic | Centre to draw up new list of zones after taking states' suggestion: Report

Clear picture of GST mop up in April to come by June-end: Finance Secretary

Clear picture of GST mop up in April to come by June-end: Finance Secretary

most popular

Coronavirus impact: Demand for luxury homes may feel the heat; prices may correct by 15-20 percent

Coronavirus impact: Demand for luxury homes may feel the heat; prices may correct by 15-20 percent

COVID-19 treatment | Gilead signs pact with Cipla, Jubilant and Hetero to manufacture, distribute Remdesivir in 127 countries

COVID-19 treatment | Gilead signs pact with Cipla, Jubilant and Hetero to manufacture, distribute Remdesivir in 127 countries

FM Nirmala Sitharaman press conference: Here's what to expect

FM Nirmala Sitharaman press conference: Here's what to expect

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.