S&P 500, Dow open lower as markets digest Powell comments

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 62.62 points, or 0.26 percent, to 23,702.16 at the open.
The S&P 500 and Dow Jones fell shortly after the open on Wednesday as Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell warned of a prolonged recession due to the coronavirus and dispelled speculation over negative interest rates.
The S&P 500 was lower by 6.05 points, or 0.21 percent, at 2,864.07. The Nasdaq Composite gained 3.49 points, or 0.04 percent, to 9,006.05 at the opening bell.
First Published on May 13, 2020 07:29 pm