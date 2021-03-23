English
S&P 500, Dow open lower ahead of Powell, Yellen testimonies

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 39.7 points, or 0.12 percent, at the open to 32691.5.

Reuters
March 23, 2021 / 07:22 PM IST
Reuters

Reuters

The S&P 500 and the Dow edged lower at open on Tuesday as energy and travel stocks slipped, while investors awaited remarks from Fed Chair Jerome Powell and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen for clues on the health of the economy.

The S&P 500 fell 3.0 points, or 0.08 percent, at the open to 3937.6?, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 3.9 points, or 0.03 percent, to 13381.435 at the opening bell.

 
Reuters
TAGS: #Business #Dow Jones industrial average #International Markets #Nasdaq Composite #S&P 500 #World News
first published: Mar 23, 2021 07:21 pm

