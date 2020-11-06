172@29@17@138!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|markets|sp-500-dow-open-flat-as-biden-edges-closer-to-white-house-6080621.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=true

MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
Moneycontrol
WEBINAR :Register now for Commodity Ki Paathshala on Edible Oil Segment 2020-21, Nov 10 at 5PM
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Nov 06, 2020 09:10 PM IST | Source: Reuters

S&P 500, Dow open flat as Biden edges closer to White House

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 8.95 points, or 0.03 percent, at the open to 28,399.13.

Reuters

The S&P 500 and the Dow opened flat on November 6 after a sharp rally this week, as Democrat Joe Biden took the lead in the key states of Pennsylvania and Georgia, putting him on the verge of winning the White House.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 8.95 points, or 0.03 percent, at the open to 28,399.13, while the S&P 500 opened lower by 2.11 points, or 0.06 percent, at 3,508.34.

The Nasdaq Composite dropped 21.03 points, or 0.18 percent, to 11,869.90 at the opening bell.

Close
Follow our full coverage of the US election 2020 results live here.
First Published on Nov 6, 2020 09:09 pm

tags #Business #Dow Jones industrial average #International Markets #Nasdaq Composite #S&P 500 #World News

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.