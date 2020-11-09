172@29@17@138!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|markets|sp-500-dow-jones-hit-record-highs-on-vaccine-optimism-6094331.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false

Last Updated : Nov 09, 2020 08:20 PM IST | Source: Reuters

S&P 500, Dow Jones hit record highs on vaccine optimism

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1,144.50 points, or 4.04 percent, at the open to 29,467.90.

Reuters

The S&P 500 and Dow hit record highs moments after the open on November 9, as news of the first successful late stage COVID-19 vaccine trials stirred hopes of the economy emerging from a year of pandemic-driven crisis.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1,144.50 points, or 4.04 percent, at the open to 29,467.90.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 73.60 points, or 2.10 percent, at 3,583.04, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 151.43 points, or 1.27 percent, to 12,046.66 at the opening bell.

First Published on Nov 9, 2020 08:19 pm

tags #Business #Dow Jones industrial average #International Markets #Nasdaq Composite #S&P 500 #World News

