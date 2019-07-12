App
Last Updated : Jul 12, 2019 07:57 PM IST | Source: Reuters

S&P 500, Dow hit record high at open on hopes of rate cut

This marks the third time the S&P 500 has hit an all-time high this week, and traded above the 3,000 level.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

The S&P 500 and Dow indexes hit a record high at the open on July 12, after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell's dovish remarks this week boosted bets of an interest rate cut this month.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 51.41 points, or 0.19%, at the open to 27,139.49.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 3.45 points, or 0.12%, at 3,003.36. The Nasdaq Composite gained 13.16 points, or 0.16%, to 8,209.20 at the opening bell.
First Published on Jul 12, 2019 07:50 pm

tags #Dow Jones industrial average #International Markets #S&P 500 #World News

