Last Updated : Oct 06, 2020 07:23 PM IST | Source: Reuters

S&P 500, Dow gain on prospects of more stimulus

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 65.60 points, or 0.23 percent, at the open to 28,214.24.

Reuters

The S&P 500 and Dow climbed moments after the open on October 6 as investors looked for signs that Washington was close to agreeing on more fiscal stimulus, while a sell-off in some of the biggest technology stocks weighed on the Nasdaq.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 65.60 points, or 0.23 percent, at the open to 28,214.24, while the S&P 500 opened just slightly higher by 0.11 point at 3,408.74.

The Nasdaq Composite dropped 17.95 points, or 0.16 percent, to 11,314.53 at the opening bell.

First Published on Oct 6, 2020 07:22 pm

tags #Business #Dow Jones industrial average #International Markets #Nasdaq Composite #S&P 500 #World News

