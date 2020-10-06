S&P 500, Dow gain on prospects of more stimulus

The S&P 500 and Dow climbed moments after the open on October 6 as investors looked for signs that Washington was close to agreeing on more fiscal stimulus, while a sell-off in some of the biggest technology stocks weighed on the Nasdaq.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 65.60 points, or 0.23 percent, at the open to 28,214.24, while the S&P 500 opened just slightly higher by 0.11 point at 3,408.74.

The Nasdaq Composite dropped 17.95 points, or 0.16 percent, to 11,314.53 at the opening bell.