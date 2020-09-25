172@29@17@138!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|markets|sp-500-dow-extend-longest-losing-spree-in-a-year-5886211.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Sep 25, 2020 07:37 PM IST | Source: Reuters

S&P 500, Dow extend longest losing spree in a year

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 120.93 points, or 0.45 percent, at the open to 26,694.51.

Reuters

The S&P 500 and the Dow opened lower on Friday, extending their longest losing spree in a year as fears about the outlook for the economy in a future still dominated by the coronavirus weighed on investor sentiment.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 120.93 points, or 0.45 percent, at the open to 26,694.51, while the S&P 500 opened lower by 9.93 points, or 0.31 percent, at 3,236.66.

The Nasdaq Composite gained 8.19 points, or 0.08 percent, to 10,680.46 at the opening bell.

First Published on Sep 25, 2020 07:36 pm

Business #Dow Jones industrial average #International Markets #Nasdaq Composite #World News

