S&P 500, Dow begin 2021 at all-time highs on economic rebound bets

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 21.0 points, or 0.07 percent, at the open to 30627.47.

Reuters
January 04, 2021 / 09:32 PM IST

The S&P 500 and the Dow kicked off 2021 at record levels on Monday, building on a rally that has been powered by hopes of a vaccine-driven recovery in the global economy.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 21.0 points, or 0.07 percent, at the open to 30627.47 and the S&P 500 rose 8.5 points, or 0.23 percent, at the open to 3764.61.

The Nasdaq Composite rose 70.2 points, or 0.54 percent, to 12958.522 at the opening bell.
Jan 4, 2021 09:30 pm

