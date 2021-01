S&P 500, Dow begin 2021 at all-time highs on economic rebound bets

The S&P 500 and the Dow kicked off 2021 at record levels on Monday, building on a rally that has been powered by hopes of a vaccine-driven recovery in the global economy.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 21.0 points, or 0.07 percent, at the open to 30627.47 and the S&P 500 rose 8.5 points, or 0.23 percent, at the open to 3764.61.

The Nasdaq Composite rose 70.2 points, or 0.54 percent, to 12958.522 at the opening bell.